2 lanes remain closed after crash, fuel spill on I-85 S in Charlotte

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was jackknifed on the highway and there was a fuel spill.
The Charlotte Fire Department said 60 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clean-up has continued on Interstate 85 South near North Graham Street for seven hours after a crash involving a tractor-trailer carrying diesel fuel.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer was jackknifed on the highway and there was a fuel spill on I-85 South right near exit 40 in Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department said 60 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the road. Medic said one person was transported from the crash with minor injuries.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation started to reopen the road. Two lanes still remain closed.

NCDOT is estimating the road won’t fully reopen until 7 a.m.

