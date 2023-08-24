PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Whitewater Center opening off-leash dog park this fall

The U.S. National Whitewater Center is located at 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy., in Charlotte.
This new 70-acre area is scheduled to open on Nov. 17.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 70-acre off-leash dog park will open this fall at the U.S. National Whitewater Center.

Since opening in 2006, guests and their dogs have been able to use the center’s 1,300 acres of woods, lakes and trails, albeit with the use of a leash.

This new 70-acre area, scheduled to open on Nov. 17, will include the three-mile Lake Loop trail, an open-air beer garden, a lakefront beach, water and trail access, a new retail outlet and space for groups and special events, according to information from the whitewater center.

A single-activity pass for the off-leash dog park is $10. Adults with an annual pass may add one dog, while additional dogs are $50 each.

A day pass allows for one dog on the day of the visit to the off-leash area.

The U.S. National Whitewater Center is located at 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy., in Charlotte.

The U.S. National Whitewater Center's new off-leash dog park is scheduled to open this November.
The U.S. National Whitewater Center's new off-leash dog park is scheduled to open this November.(Source: U.S. National Whitewater Center)

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion
Caleb Farley pictured with his mother and father.
NFL star Caleb Farley reflects on father’s legacy after deadly home explosion
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
A sign on the front door says it is closed due to "unforseen circumstances."
Cantina 1511 employees ‘blindsided’ by closures of Charlotte, Mooresville locations
Drone footage shows the aftermath of a deadly home explosion in Mooresville.
Friend of man hurt in home explosion says he had an ‘angel on his shoulder’

Latest News

The deadly crash happened Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Airport Road.
Pedestrian dies after collision in Lancaster County, troopers say
A massive fire destroyed three businesses in downtown Statesville back in April.
Investigators: Cause of massive downtown Statesville fire undetermined
This new 70-acre area is scheduled to open on Nov. 17.
Whitewater Center opening off-leash dog park this fall
The event is Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Rowan Animal Shelter holding 80% discount pet adoption event Saturday