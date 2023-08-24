PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Union Co. woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in man’s overdose death

The true bill of indictment was handed down on July 31.
Casey Nicole Garner is being held on a $1 million bond.
Casey Nicole Garner is being held on a $1 million bond.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – A Monroe woman has been indicted in connection with a Weddington man’s overdose death last year, authorities said.

Daniel Hogan, 29, died of a drug overdose on Aug. 4, 2022, in Union County. Investigators in Union County uncovered information that fentanyl was sold to him by Casey Nicole Garner, 30, the day before in Matthews, according to the Matthews Police Department.

After a joint investigation, the findings of a criminal case against Garner were presented to the Union County District Attorney’s Office.

On July 31, Matthews Police detectives testified in the Union County grand jury where a true bill of indictment was issued charging Garner, according to the Matthews Police Department, with:

  • Second-degree murder (unlawful distribution of a substance)
  • Death by distribution of certain controlled substances
  • Sale of schedule II controlled substance

Garner is currently being held in the Union County Jail on a $1 million bond.

