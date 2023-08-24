Temps climb before a First Alert Weather Day for record-challenging heat on Friday
We’re hot and humid for the weekend before a cool front moves in next week.
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After a break on Wednesday, temperatures will start to climb again on Thursday.
Highs should hit the low 90s on Thursday before record-challenging heat to end the week.
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday, as temperatures are forecast to hit 98 degrees.
We’re hot and humid for the weekend before a cool front moves in next week.
For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.