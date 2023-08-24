Temps climb before a First Alert Weather Day for record-challenging heat on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After a break on Wednesday, temperatures will start to climb again on Thursday.

Highs should hit the low 90s on Thursday before record-challenging heat to end the week.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday, as temperatures are forecast to hit 98 degrees.

We’re hot and humid for the weekend before a cool front moves in next week.

