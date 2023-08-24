PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Temps climb before a First Alert Weather Day for record-challenging heat on Friday

We’re hot and humid for the weekend before a cool front moves in next week.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After a break on Wednesday, temperatures will start to climb again on Thursday.

Highs should hit the low 90s on Thursday before record-challenging heat to end the week.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday, as temperatures are forecast to hit 98 degrees.

We’re hot and humid for the weekend before a cool front moves in next week.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion
Caleb Farley pictured with his mother and father.
NFL star Caleb Farley reflects on father’s legacy after deadly home explosion
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
A sign on the front door says it is closed due to "unforseen circumstances."
Cantina 1511 employees ‘blindsided’ by closures of Charlotte, Mooresville locations
Drone footage shows the aftermath of a deadly home explosion in Mooresville.
Friend of man hurt in home explosion says he had an ‘angel on his shoulder’

Latest News

We're more seasonal for Wednesday, but temperatures will start to climb again for the end of...
First Alert Weather Day for record-challenging heat on Friday after cooler Wednesday
WBTV News at Noon
Break from the heat before possible record-challenging temperatures Friday
Temperatures are starting out in the 70s but there will be a bit of breeze and much lower...
Cooler, more seasonal after two very hot, humid days
It's going to be another hot day in the Charlotte area on Tuesday.
Another hot, humid day before trending cooler for mid-week