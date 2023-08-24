PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sources: Body found in connection to search for missing woman Allisha Watts

Watts was last seen July 16 at the northeast Charlotte home of her boyfriend, according to a search warrant.
Her vehicle was later found July 18 at an Anson County DMV.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have discovered a body in connection with the search for missing Moore County woman Allisha Watts, sources said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Thursday afternoon that as a result of the continued investigation into Watts’ disappearance, along with the collaborative efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies, “this case is no longer considered a missing person investigation.”

Watts was last seen July 16 at the northeast Charlotte home of her boyfriend, according to a search warrant.

Her vehicle was later found July 18 at an Anson County DMV. Her boyfriend, whom police list as the sole resident of the Pamela Lorraine Drive home in northeast Charlotte, was inside the vehicle and was the victim of an apparent suicide attempt, the warrant states.

On July 19, Watts’ family filed a missing persons report with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. A week later, CMPD officers looked through the Pamela Lorraine Drive home and a 2007 Audi for any evidence of the crime of murder, according to the search warrant.

Download the free WBTV News app for more on this breaking news as it comes in.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion
Caleb Farley pictured with his mother and father.
NFL star Caleb Farley reflects on father’s legacy after deadly home explosion
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
A sign on the front door says it is closed due to "unforseen circumstances."
Cantina 1511 employees ‘blindsided’ by closures of Charlotte, Mooresville locations
Drone footage shows the aftermath of a deadly home explosion in Mooresville.
Friend of man hurt in home explosion says he had an ‘angel on his shoulder’

Latest News

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has hundreds of open positions ahead of the start of the new...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools faces major teacher shortage going into school year
The city has not yet shared why Singleton was fired.
Chester police chief fired, city leadership confirms
Casey Nicole Garner is being held on a $1 million bond.
Union Co. woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in man’s overdose death
WBTV News at Noon
Sources: Body found in connection to search for missing woman Allisha Watts