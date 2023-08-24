PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rowan Animal Shelter holding 80% discount pet adoption event Saturday

The event is Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
The event is Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With the Rowan Animal Shelter currently “filled to the brim,” officials have announced a special discounted pet adoption event for this Saturday.

The Shelter has many loving cats and dogs in need of homes, please scroll our feed for photos of animals available for adoption and don’t forget to check out our notes section for more information on how to adopt here.

The shelter is offering an 80% discount off all adoption. Prices are $16 for all unaltered animals, $3 for all altered animals.

Vaccines Provided: (If unaltered) a spay/neuter voucher worth $70, 5 in 1 vaccine for dogs, bordetella vaccine for dogs, 3 in 1 vaccine for cats, deworming for both, microchip for both and a 1 year rabies vaccine for both if age appropriate.

The shelter is located at 160 Adoption Way in Salisbury. The event is happening Saturday, August 26 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion
Caleb Farley pictured with his mother and father.
NFL star Caleb Farley reflects on father’s legacy after deadly home explosion
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
A sign on the front door says it is closed due to "unforseen circumstances."
Cantina 1511 employees ‘blindsided’ by closures of Charlotte, Mooresville locations
Drone footage shows the aftermath of a deadly home explosion in Mooresville.
Friend of man hurt in home explosion says he had an ‘angel on his shoulder’

Latest News

Early voting in Mecklenburg County runs through Sept. 9.
Early voting begins in Mecklenburg Co. ahead of primary election
With a combined 346 career Formula 1 starts between them, Hulkenberg and Magnussen’s...
Kannapolis-based MoneyGram Haas F1 Team retains Hulkenberg and Magnussen
Crews are searching for the missing swimmer on Mountain Island Lake
Search to resume Thursday for missing swimmer on Mountain Island Lake
The early voting period will last until Sept. 9; primary election day is Sept. 12.
Early voting begins in Mecklenburg Co. ahead of primary election