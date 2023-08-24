Rowan Animal Shelter holding 80% discount pet adoption event Saturday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With the Rowan Animal Shelter currently “filled to the brim,” officials have announced a special discounted pet adoption event for this Saturday.

The Shelter has many loving cats and dogs in need of homes, please scroll our feed for photos of animals available for adoption and don’t forget to check out our notes section for more information on how to adopt here.

The shelter is offering an 80% discount off all adoption. Prices are $16 for all unaltered animals, $3 for all altered animals.

Vaccines Provided: (If unaltered) a spay/neuter voucher worth $70, 5 in 1 vaccine for dogs, bordetella vaccine for dogs, 3 in 1 vaccine for cats, deworming for both, microchip for both and a 1 year rabies vaccine for both if age appropriate.

The shelter is located at 160 Adoption Way in Salisbury. The event is happening Saturday, August 26 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.