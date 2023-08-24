PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Record-challenging heat on the way for Friday

It’ll be partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday, as temperatures are forecast to hit 98 degrees.
By Al Conklin
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After a nice break Wednesday, today will bring a return to high heat with readings in the lower 90s under partly sunny skies.

  • Today: Much warmer, small PM thunderstorm risk
  • Friday: Record-challenging high temperatures, humid
  • Weekend: Hot Saturday, late storms, cooler Sunday

There’s a small chance for a thunderstorm chance or two late in the day, but most neighborhoods probably stay rain-free.

Friday could turn out to be the hottest day of the year, with a record-challenging high of 98 degrees. The increased humidity will push the heat index well over 100 degrees for several hours Friday afternoon and yet again, there’s a small PM thunderstorm chance.

Saturday will still be hot with the mid-90s forecast, but the day will likely end with a few scattered thunderstorms.

Behind a stout cool front, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will bring much cooler weather with a lingering rain risk. Highs Sunday will be near 90 degrees before dropping back into the cooler 80s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Keep cool and have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

