Record-challenging heat on the way for Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After a nice break Wednesday, today will bring a return to high heat with readings in the lower 90s under partly sunny skies.

Today: Much warmer, small PM thunderstorm risk

Friday : Record-challenging high temperatures, humid

Weekend: Hot Saturday, late storms, cooler Sunday

First Alert: Cool & comfy this morning around the #CLT area, but a hooter afternoon lies ahead. Most of the day will be rain-free, but there is a small (20%?) chance for a few SPOTTY thunderstorms to drift down from the north late this afternoon/evening. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/LaSZZwxVUa — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 24, 2023

There’s a small chance for a thunderstorm chance or two late in the day, but most neighborhoods probably stay rain-free.

It’ll be partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday could turn out to be the hottest day of the year, with a record-challenging high of 98 degrees. The increased humidity will push the heat index well over 100 degrees for several hours Friday afternoon and yet again, there’s a small PM thunderstorm chance.

First Alert: Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, mainly for record-challenging heat & tropical humidity, but there's also a small PM thunderstorm chance in the #CLT area. Most HS football games have been pushed back to an 8pm kickoff to help beat the heat. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/aYnaR68hcE — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 24, 2023

Saturday will still be hot with the mid-90s forecast, but the day will likely end with a few scattered thunderstorms.

Behind a stout cool front, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will bring much cooler weather with a lingering rain risk. Highs Sunday will be near 90 degrees before dropping back into the cooler 80s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

First Alert: After a nice break from the intense heat & tropically humid of late on Wednesday, today starts a 3-4 day stretch of 90°+ heat & higher humidity around the #CLT area. Small t-storm chances have also crept back into the forecast (we need rain). #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/QLmPLuTkps — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) August 24, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

