Pedestrian dies after collision in Lancaster County, troopers say

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
The deadly crash happened Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Airport Road.
The deadly crash happened Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Airport Road.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A pedestrian died after being struck by a van in Lancaster County, troopers said.

The collision happened at 9 p.m. Wednesday on Airport Road near Bridgewood Drive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the pedestrian was walking on Airport Road when they were struck by a van.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and later died from their injuries, according to the highway patrol.

One of the passengers in the van was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, troopers said.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

