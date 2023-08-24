One dead after officer-involved shooting in Cabarrus County, sheriff’s office says

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Cabarrus County.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 4:49 p.m. on Odell School Road. Before deputies arrived, they said they learned someone had active felony warrants at an address on Odell School Road.

Deputies said those active warrants included two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of larceny of a firearm, three counts of felony breaking and/or entering, one count of larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of obtain property of false pretenses.

The sheriff’s office said because of the nature of the warrants and potential risks to deputies, members of the Special Response Team were called to the area. Deputies said they cautiously approached the suspect. The suspect showed and pointed a gun at deputies and deputies returned fire in response.

After unsuccessful attempts at life saving measures, the suspect died on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld until the family has been notified.

The shooting is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), per Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office policy.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been put on administrative leave, which is standard protocol with any officer-involved shootings. Once the investigation is completed, information will be forward to the District Attorney’s office for review, which is also standard protocol.

