PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mom, deputies use pickax to save 8-month-old baby locked in hot car

A desperate mother and deputies used a pickax to save an 8-month-old baby locked in a hot car. (Source: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) – A mother in Georgia worked together with deputies to use a pickax to save her baby who was locked inside a hot car.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Aug. 16 when an 8-month-old girl was accidentally locked inside a vehicle in 85-degree heat.

Calculations say when it is 85 degrees outside, the inside of a vehicle can reach 104 degrees in 10 minutes and 119 degrees in 30 minutes.

Dash cam video shows deputies arriving to help the frantic mother, who hands one of the deputies a pickax.

The deputy is seen using the tool to break out a window of the red van. They were able to then unlock the doors and rescue the baby.

The sheriff’s office said the baby was given a medical evaluation, and she was fine.

“Thanks to their quick response and teamwork, they were able to remove her safely,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said so far in 2023, there have been more than 800 calls to 911 for keys locked in a vehicle, and more than 70 of those involved a child or pet being locked inside.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion
Caleb Farley pictured with his mother and father.
NFL star Caleb Farley reflects on father’s legacy after deadly home explosion
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
A sign on the front door says it is closed due to "unforseen circumstances."
Cantina 1511 employees ‘blindsided’ by closures of Charlotte, Mooresville locations
Drone footage shows the aftermath of a deadly home explosion in Mooresville.
Friend of man hurt in home explosion says he had an ‘angel on his shoulder’

Latest News

A missing person report for Allisha Watts was filed on July 19 in Charlotte, authorities said.
Sheriff: Remains of missing woman Allisha Watts believed to have been found; boyfriend arrested
James Dunmore has been arrested for murder, authorities said.
Police seen taking boyfriend of Allisha Watts into custody
Nearly half of Americans have unused gift cards, survey finds
Nearly half of Americans have unused gift cards, survey finds
A wedding ring lost in a Wisconsin lake in 2009 has been reunited with its owner.
Lost wedding ring found 14 year later