Investigators: Cause of massive downtown Statesville fire undetermined

Certain streets and sidewalks in the vicinity of the affected buildings will remain closed to the public.
A massive fire destroyed three businesses in downtown Statesville back in April.
A massive fire destroyed three businesses in downtown Statesville back in April.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – The cause of a massive April fire that engulfed multiple buildings in downtown Statesville is undetermined, investigators said.

That April 25 fire broke out on West Broad Street, destroying local businesses and leading to a large firefighter response. It started in or near Theatre Statesville, according to fire officials.

“Despite thorough efforts to determine the origin and cause of the blaze, conclusive evidence has not emerged to pinpoint the exact causes of the incident,” according to information from the city of Statesville.

The owners of the three downtown buildings impacted by the fire are currently working with city and county officials as they prepare to move forward with the demolition process, city staff said.

Certain streets and sidewalks in the vicinity of the affected buildings will remain closed to the public, a news release stated.

“These closures are expected to remain until the building facades are either stabilized or removed, ensuring the security of pedestrians and motorists in the area,” city leaders said.

No injuries were reported in the April fire. City officials said information regarding the demolition process, potential street closures and other updates will be shared as more details become available.

The fire started in the building that houses GG's Gift Shop.

