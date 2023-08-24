PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gas prices down slightly, but holiday weekend could push them up soon

According to AAA, gas prices are down slightly, but Labor Day weekend the height of hurricane...
According to AAA, gas prices are down slightly, but Labor Day weekend the height of hurricane season could push them up.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have noticed slightly less pain at the pump recently.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas fell four cents last week to $3.83.

That came despite growing demand which usually increases prices, but the overall price of oil has fallen and that influences prices at the pump.

Experts warn these prices could be short-lived.

Demand generally spikes on Labor Day weekend, driving them upward.

Also, hurricane season is getting into full gear.

When weather forces refineries on the Gulf Coast to shut down, gas prices can jump sharply.

The current price of gas is 24 cents higher than last month, but five cents less than a year ago.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion
Caleb Farley pictured with his mother and father.
NFL star Caleb Farley reflects on father’s legacy after deadly home explosion
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
A sign on the front door says it is closed due to "unforseen circumstances."
Cantina 1511 employees ‘blindsided’ by closures of Charlotte, Mooresville locations
Drone footage shows the aftermath of a deadly home explosion in Mooresville.
Friend of man hurt in home explosion says he had an ‘angel on his shoulder’

Latest News

FILE - Emperor penguin chicks stand together in Antarctica on Dec. 21, 2005. The loss of ice in...
Loss of Antarctic ice hurting survival of emperor penguin chicks, study says
A wedding ring lost in a Wisconsin lake in 2009 has been reunited with its owner.
Lost wedding ring found after missing in lake for 14 years
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
US intelligence assessment shows intentionally caused explosion crashed Wagner chief’s plane
Gacek’s last day will be September 30, 2023.
Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek announces retirement