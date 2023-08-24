PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Early voting begins in Mecklenburg Co. ahead of primary election

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Early voting begins Thursday in Mecklenburg County for the primary election. From now until Sept. 1, Democrats and unaffiliated voters can cast their ballot at the Hal Marshall Annex on North College. Then on Sept. 5, voting will expand to 10 other sites.

The early voting period will last until Sept. 9; primary election day is Sept. 12.

Voters will be voting on things like Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education seats; Charlotte mayor and other city council matters; and seats on other Mecklenburg County town boards.

This year is the first year voters are being asked to show a photo ID. This includes a driver’s license, a school ID, a passport or a North Carolina voter ID card.

Individuals can still vote if they don’t have a photo ID. They’ll just have to fill out a voter ID exemption form at the polls.

For more information, visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

