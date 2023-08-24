PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
City of Gastonia to partner with Gaston Co. to provide resources to homeless encampment

Resource tables will be set up in the Gaston County Department of Health & Human Services’ back parking lot Monday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The city of Gastonia will partner with Gaston County to provide information and resources to those experiencing homelessness at an encampment at Faith Hope & Love Ministries.

According to the city of Gastonia, Moses Colbert of Faith Hope & Love Ministries has told city and county officials that those living at the encampment must leave the property by 8 a.m. Monday, August 28th. City and county officials will provide information and resources to those people as they leave the area.

Resource tables will be set up in the Gaston County Department of Health & Human Services’ back parking lot, located on N. Oakland Street and East Walnut Avenue.

City and county officials will give information from several resources including non-profit groups and the faith community. This will include resources to help the encamped on the property. Those who are interested can be interviewed and assessed to identify their needs. It is estimated that there are about 50-60 people living at the encampment, according to a press release.

Faith Hope & Love Ministries has been embroiled in legal issues with the city of Gastonia for violating State and City fire codes, violating zoning ordinances, and creating an environment that has led to 663 calls for police, fire, and EMS to the encampment since May 2022.

Moses Colbert appeared in Gaston County court on June 5, 2023 related to a lawsuit brought by the city for violating zoning ordinances. The judge extended that hearing to Sept. 5, 2023.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

