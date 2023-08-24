PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Chester police chief fired, city leadership confirms

The city has not yet shared why Singleton was fired.(Rock Hill Herald)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The city of Chester will soon be looking for a new head for their police department, as Police Chief Curtis Singleton has been fired from his position.

Wednesday afternoon, City Administrator Mark Whitaker and Mayor Carlos Williams met with Sheriff Max Dorsey and members of the Sheriff’s Command Staff about the continuation of law enforcement services within the city of Chester as a result of Singleton’s dismissal.

“Our meeting was extremely productive, and all attendees committed to ensuring the citizens of the City are afforded the best police services available,” city leaders said in a Facebook post.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Dorsey has temporarily assigned Sheriff’s Captain Al Crawford to serve as the Operational Commander for law enforcement services in the city of Chester. The new and temporary role is in addition to his current responsibilities at the sheriff’s office. Captain Crawford remains an employee of the Sheriff and remains under the authority of the Sheriff.

Current employees of the Chester Police Department will continue serving in their roles as employees of the city of Chester while under the law enforcement operational direction of Captain Crawford of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, the post said.

“This temporary adjustment to the structure of law enforcement services in the city is in no way an effort by Sheriff Dorsey to permanently supplant or replace police services by the city of Chester,” the post continued.

The city said it recognizes its sheriff’s office has limited resources as well and expects to receive additional help from state law enforcement partners.

The city has not yet shared why Singleton was fired.

