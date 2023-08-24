PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools faces major teacher shortage going into school year

The school system said they are actively hiring teachers to fill the need.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many students are back in school this week and many more are starting Monday.

Going into the new school year, new numbers from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools show hundreds of teacher vacancies.

Across CMS’s 184 school buildings, the district said it has 516 openings for teachers.

Officials said 200 of those openings are “in process,” meaning they have educators who will come in at some point during the school year.

Still, the vacancies are up from last year, which had close to 400 vacancies at the start of the 2022 school year.

CMS adds it also needs 270 teacher assistants and 34 bus drivers to fill positions this year.

The significant need for educators across the system is a wake-up call for people like Quiana Hannibal, who has a nephew at a CMS school.

“That’s shocking. That is shocking that it’s not a lot of teachers out here helping to teach the kids,” she said.“It’s mind-blowing to me.”

Those interested in employment with CMS can go to their website.

