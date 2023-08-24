PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Back to school: Parties in the classroom

Piedmont School of Etiquette talks ways to make students’ birthdays fun for everyone.
Back to school: Kids’ party etiquette
By Faith Alford
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Celebrating a child’s milestone can be tough during the school year.

Piedmont School of Etiquette shared ways to make those special events inclusive for not only them but their classmates.

Staff say a birthday party is an event for everyone and gives children a chance to make friends. During the school year, make sure to make enough invitations for all your child’s classmates.

If families are thinking about doing something at school, they should consider food allergies. Some districts only allow store-bought food so, be sure to check and purchase items everyone can enjoy.

Piedmont School of Etiquette offers several courses and occasionally visits schools. For more information visit their website.

You may also like: How to achieve the perfect back-to-school photo

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion
Caleb Farley pictured with his mother and father.
NFL star Caleb Farley reflects on father’s legacy after deadly home explosion
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
A sign on the front door says it is closed due to "unforseen circumstances."
Cantina 1511 employees ‘blindsided’ by closures of Charlotte, Mooresville locations
Drone footage shows the aftermath of a deadly home explosion in Mooresville.
Friend of man hurt in home explosion says he had an ‘angel on his shoulder’