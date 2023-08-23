Teacher claims payroll issues in Gaston County continued over the summer

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - There are more concerns about payroll issues for school employees in Gaston County.

As we inch closer to payday for teachers, some are wondering if payroll mishaps will continue this year.

One teacher reached out to WBTV after claiming she had payroll problems throughout the summer.

It’s an issue WBTV has been following since January of 2022.

Gaston County Schools have struggled with paycheck issues since it switched the payroll system.

The teacher WBTV talked to said she’s been in the district for two years and the payroll issues have her considering a job change.

The woman claims she’s owed thousands of dollars in underpayments, an issue that lasted through the summer.

“Just a bad situation all around,” said Tawanda Smith, a teacher in Gaston County Schools.

Teachers and employees of Gaston County Schools are still dealing with payroll issues that started in January of 2022.

Smith said, “I have been experiencing ever since December of last year with being short on my payroll or not getting the accurate amount of pay I was due.”

Smith tells WBTV the district overpaid and overcharged her for health insurance.

“I’m not ashamed to say they overcharged me $716.07, and I asked them how I could get reimbursed for that, and it goes back to when they overpaid me at the beginning of the year, they just took that money away from me.”

The teacher claims she asked the district to hold back money from each paycheck so she would be paid over the summer, but that never happened.

WBTV asked Smith what the response from central office was, “Oh we’re working on it, just wait and see what’s the next paycheck going to be, and when I wait for the next paycheck, I realize it’s not the correct amount owned to me.”

Gaston County Schools responded to WBTV saying: “We have been working to reclaim funds that were overpaid to employees, and employees have the option of repaying overpayments in installments or a lump sum. We also have been working to correct any issues with deductions for health insurance and other benefits such as dental, vision, etc.”

“I’m probably owed with my calculations, close to about $4,000 dollars,” said Smith.

The teacher tells WBTV the payroll issues have put a strain on her trying to pay bills and support her son through college. She’s now considering changing jobs if the issue isn’t fixed this school year.

“If it doesn’t get better, I might have to seek employment elsewhere. I would hate to do that because I love the kids I teach, but I can’t wonder from paycheck to paycheck if I’m going to get paid of not,” said Smith.

Gaston County Schools tells WBTV it is processing “August monthly and bi-weekly payrolls as scheduled with Friday, August 25 as the pay date for both payroll runs.”

Any teacher or employee is asked to contact their principal/supervisor to put them in contact with the right person to review and discuss the issue.

The school district gave additional updates about the ongoing payroll issues:

▪ Our payroll system is stable, and we continue to process our bi-weekly and monthly payroll runs as scheduled. Issues have become fewer with each new payroll run – employees are being paid.

▪ Our retirement contributions to the ORBIT state retirement system are up-to-date.

▪ We have become more familiar with using and administering the Oracle system for finance, payroll, and human resources.

▪ Our payroll department is fully staffed, and we are addressing reported issues on an employee-by-employee/individual basis.

▪ Our payroll staff is working diligently to ensure that the August payroll and all subsequent payrolls this school year are processed on time with minimal issues.

▪ While the conversion of our payroll system has been less than optimal, we have made progress. We realize that no system will be free of errors, and we are committed to addressing any errors that occur.

