PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Speedway Motorsports volunteers leave lasting impact at sixth annual Day of Service

Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter joined more...
Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter joined more than 50 Speedway Motorsports volunteers for the company’s sixth annual Day of Service, where employees spent the morning volunteering at local nonprofits.(CMS Photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Speedway Motorsports employees put their commitment to community service on full display Wednesday, with more than 50 volunteers lending more than 200 hours of labor to three Cabarrus County nonprofits as part of the company’s sixth annual Day of Service.

Volunteers from Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SMI Properties pitched in at Wings of Eagles Ranch and two Piedmont Residential Development Center locations. Throughout the morning, activities ranged from landscaping and barn demolitions to painting and beautification projects. Additional volunteers at the Speedway packed “Bags of Hope” to support victims of human trafficking for the Safe House Project

“At Speedway Motorsports, one of our core principles is to invest in and support our community,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Today is a great example of that. Our annual day of service is something we look forward to every year. We take our resources and skill sets and apply them in abundance to charities in our community.”

Teams of volunteers worked at Piedmont Residential Development Centers (PRDC) in Concord and Kannapolis. PRDC is a nonprofit that provides residential care for those with severe mental and physical disabilities. Crews installed a beautiful sensory garden, including a new water feature, plants and fresh mulch, and painted common areas for residents.

“Today is so much more than landscaping,” said Sandy Cox, executive director at PRDC. “Looking out over this beautiful garden, now I see through my residents’ eyes how much this means to them to have this area of tranquility.”

Additional Speedway Motorsports volunteers spent the morning cleaning up Wings of Eagles Ranch, a therapeutic horse ranch in Cabarrus County. The facility provides families with special needs children and adults, along with at-risk youth, the opportunity to gain strength and balance as well as self-esteem and self-confidence through equine therapy. Projects at Wings of Eagles included landscaping and removing a dilapidated barn from the facility.

“What is happening today could not happen without Charlotte Motor Speedway behind it,” said Christine Cronon, founder and executive director at Wings of Eagles Ranch. “The jobs that we put in place for when they come out are the big jobs that we don’t have volunteers to do. It is over-the-top amazing what they are doing for us today.”

Volunteers at Charlotte Motor Speedway also packed 60 “Bags of Hope” to be donated to the Safe House Project. This project is an anti-trafficking non-profit whose mission is to increase survivor identification beyond one percent through education. They also provide emergency services and placement to survivors to ensure every survivor can access safe housing and holistic care.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion
Caleb Farley pictured with his mother and father.
NFL star Caleb Farley reflects on father’s legacy after deadly home explosion
A trading card for Tennessee Titans player Caleb Farley was found after a home he owned...
Titans express shock after home owned by teammate explodes in Mooresville, killing 1
A sign on the front door says it is closed due to "unforseen circumstances."
Cantina 1511 employees ‘blindsided’ by closures of Charlotte, Mooresville locations
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck

Latest News

CMPD said they’re searching for the missing swimmer along with the Huntersville Fire...
CMPD: Search underway for missing swimmer on Mountain Island Lake
The South Carolina Supreme Court, in a ruling filed Wednesday morning, declared the state's...
SC Supreme Court upholds state’s ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ law
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon
Rock Hill woman sentenced to life in prison, found guilty of killing her newborn in 1992
Like his NFL player son, Robert Farley was also a star football player at Maiden High School.
Man killed in house explosion remembered as selfless, giving