PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

School crossing guard starts 50th year on the job

Roberta "Bobbie" Wright, a Fairview Park school crossing guard, starts her 50th year on the job. (Source: WOIO)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (Gray News) - A crossing guard in Ohio is welcoming kids back to school for her 50th year.

This week, crossing guard Roberta “Bobbie” Wright was greeted by city officials to commemorate the occasion.

She was joined by Fairview Park Mayor Patrick Cooney, School District Superintendent Keith Ahern and retired Fairway Park Police Chief Erich Upperman.

The police department shared a post congratulating Wright on starting her 50th year of service in the Fairview Park community.

She will once again be working at the intersection of West 220th Street and Alexander Road near Giles-Sweet Elementary School.

Wright has also served as an auxiliary police officer for Fairview Park since 1987.

“She is incredibly caring and giving. Bobbie puts others before herself,” said current Fairway Park Police Chief Paul D. Shepard.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion
A trading card for Tennessee Titans player Caleb Farley was found after a home he owned...
Titans express shock after home owned by teammate explodes in Mooresville, killing 1
Caleb Farley pictured with his mother and father.
NFL star Caleb Farley reflects on father’s legacy after deadly home explosion
A sign on the front door says it is closed due to "unforseen circumstances."
Cantina 1511 employees ‘blindsided’ by closures of Charlotte, Mooresville locations
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
Former Charlotte judge sues fellow judge for defamation

Latest News

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building...
Rudy Giuliani surrenders to Georgia authorities
Experts believe a baby dolphin picked up and held out of water for an Instagram photo died as a...
Baby dolphin dead after being held out of water for Instagram photo, experts say
Like his NFL player son, Robert Farley was also a star football player at Maiden High School.
Man killed in house explosion remembered as selfless, giving
A baby dolphin is believed to be dead after a man picked it up for an Instagram photo. (SOURCE:...
Baby dolphin dead after being held out of water for Instagram photo, experts say