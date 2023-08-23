PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rock Hill woman sentenced to life in prison, found guilty of killing her newborn in 1992

Her baby, who was only hours old, was found dead and floating in the Catawba River in August 1992.
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill woman will spend the rest of her life in prison for her role in killing her newborn daughter almost 30 years ago.

Stacy Rabon appeared in a York County courtroom Wednesday, where she was sentenced after she was found guilty by a jury of homicide by child abuse.

Her baby, who was only hours old, was found dead and floating in the Catawba River in August 1992.

Prosecutors said the baby had been stabbed, but the coroner couldn’t determine if she died from those injuries or suffocation.

Rabon was arrested two years ago after DNA evidence tied her to the bedsheet the baby was wrapped in.

She was given the possibility of parole in eight years.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion
Caleb Farley pictured with his mother and father.
NFL star Caleb Farley reflects on father’s legacy after deadly home explosion
A trading card for Tennessee Titans player Caleb Farley was found after a home he owned...
Titans express shock after home owned by teammate explodes in Mooresville, killing 1
A sign on the front door says it is closed due to "unforseen circumstances."
Cantina 1511 employees ‘blindsided’ by closures of Charlotte, Mooresville locations
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck

Latest News

CMPD said they’re searching for the missing swimmer along with the Huntersville Fire...
CMPD: Search underway for missing swimmer on Mountain Island Lake
The South Carolina Supreme Court, in a ruling filed Wednesday morning, declared the state's...
SC Supreme Court upholds state’s ‘Fetal Heartbeat’ law
Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter joined more...
Speedway Motorsports volunteers leave lasting impact at sixth annual Day of Service
Like his NFL player son, Robert Farley was also a star football player at Maiden High School.
Man killed in house explosion remembered as selfless, giving