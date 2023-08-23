PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Road work causing backups on I-85 S in north Charlotte

A WBTV crew saw heavy backups on I-85 South near Sugar Creek Road.
The construction was set to wrap up at 6 a.m., but it is still continuing as of 6:30 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Continued road work on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is causing backups for the morning commute.

The construction was set to wrap up at 6 a.m., but it is still continuing as of 6:30 a.m.

A WBTV crew saw heavy backups on I-85 South near Sugar Creek Road.

