Road work causing backups on I-85 S in north Charlotte
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Continued road work on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is causing backups for the morning commute.
The construction was set to wrap up at 6 a.m., but it is still continuing as of 6:30 a.m.
A WBTV crew saw heavy backups on I-85 South near Sugar Creek Road.
