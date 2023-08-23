Road work causing backups on I-85 S in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Continued road work on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is causing backups for the morning commute.

The construction was set to wrap up at 6 a.m., but it is still continuing as of 6:30 a.m.

A WBTV crew saw heavy backups on I-85 South near Sugar Creek Road.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.