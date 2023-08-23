Reporter notebook: Caleb Farley on loss and faith after catastrophic house explosion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I’ve been a reporter with WBTV for more than thirty years and I have to say that it’s unusual to encounter someone who suffered a devastating loss who can act with grace, composure, and selflessness, but that’s exactly what I saw in Caleb Farley on Tuesday.

You know by now that the home Farley had purchased for his father exploded in a shower of brick, wood and glass on Tuesday morning in Mooresville. Caleb’s father, Robert Farley, was killed.

My assignment on Tuesday was to go to Maiden and Newton to talk to people about the Farley family and how they would support them in the time of loss.

“Our prayers are with him and his family,” Renee Owens told me. “They’ve had a lot of tragedy in the last few years and our hearts just break but definitely keep him in your prayers because that’s the answer absolutely.”

Owens was referring to the fact that Caleb’s mother passed away from breast cancer in 2018.

“It’s just, uh…it’s just a tragedy that I just, I know we all feel for him and I have a lot of sympathy and I am praying for him and his family and I just hope he knows that God is with him at this time,” said Patsy Rogers.

Patsy’s husband Wayne added that the Farley family is “Well thought of. I mean he’s; we really miss him here on the football team. I would say we would be well behind him because he always did the right thing.”

Maiden is known as the “Biggest Little Football Town in America,” and there are signs of support for the Blue Devils in shops and front yards from one end of town to the other.

Caleb was one of those who made his name under the Friday night lights. He was so good that he played college ball at Virginia Tech and then went to the Tennessee Titans.

When I spoke with him on Tuesday afternoon I mentioned that I had been a part of WBTV’s Football Friday Night broadcasts for more than 20 years, but had stopped being part of that show before he was playing at Maiden. He jokingly said “then you missed some really good stuff.”

He also told me that he was very appreciative of all of the support being shown to him and all of the love for his dad. Robert Farley operated Superior Barber Styling Center in Newton with his brother. On Tuesday afternoon that’s where hundreds of people came and went to show support to Caleb and the rest of the family.

“I always knew my father was loved in this community,” Caleb Farley told me. “Growing up in this community I always knew my father was loved and respected in this community, so I appreciate the support. Everybody is coming out to just check on my family. My grandmother, my aunties, my uncles, it’s all heartfelt and all love from my end and I appreciate it.”

It’s easy to see why so many people appreciated Robert Farley. His brother told me that they routinely gave free haircuts to many students prior to the start of the school year and often gave free cuts to those who just couldn’t afford to pay for one.

The family says they covet the prayers of the community. Faith is an important part of Caleb Farley’s life and he told me that it is what is sustaining him.

“I mean, the same thing that giving me strength my whole life,” Farley said. “All I have in this world is my faith...that’s all I got.”

I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to speak with Caleb and his uncle on Tuesday, and grateful to see a community truly embrace the Farley family in a time of tragedy.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.