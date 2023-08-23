PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police searching for missing 17-year-old Charlotte girl last seen in June

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for help with a missing persons case they have been working on for two months now involving a teenage girl.

Iyuana Farrior, 17, reportedly left with an unknown person to an unknown destination, according to the CMPD.

The first call in this case came on Friday, June 16, after 10 p.m., investigators said.

Farrior was in contact with her family but that was limited and for reasons they didn’t know, according to the CMPD. She reportedly suffers from medical issues and her family is concerned because they are unsure if she has access to the medication that she needs.

CMPD is asking anyone who may know anything to call 911 immediately.

