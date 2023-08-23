PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police investigating attempted smash-and-grab robbery at Gastonia jewelry store

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway after an attempted smash-and-grab robbery Wednesday at a jewelry store in Gastonia.

According to Gastonia police, it happened at Morris Jewelers on E. Franklin Boulevard just before 4 p.m.

Police said it’s unclear right now if anything was actually stolen and there were no reported injuries.

No further details were released.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

