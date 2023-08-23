PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Man killed in house explosion remembered as selfless, giving

Elijah Farley talks about big brother Robert and his impact in the community
Like his NFL player son, Robert Farley was also a star football player at Maiden High School.
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The brother of Robert Farley, the man killed in a catastrophic house explosion on Lake Norman yesterday, says his brother will be remembered for a genuine desire to do good, and to have others do good.

Farley credits his parents for their Christian faith as the reason they sought to give back to the community.

“She (their mother) would go into her room and then she would get on her knees and pray for like hours, hours at a time,” Elijah Farley said. “We believe in doing good things in life.  Our life ain’t just for us, we want to see everybody do good.  It’s not just about us, it’s about everybody.”

In the biggest little football town in the world, the Farley family is legendary.  Caleb is in the NFL, but his father Robert was on the team in 1978.

“Robert was a member, a very contributing member of our 1978 state championship team,” said longtime family friend Danny Hipps.

Related: Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion

As good as he was on the field, his brother says that didn’t define who he was off the field.

“My brother would always tell me, like bruh, that guy that’s out there that’s homeless or what not, you give him the same respect that you would a rich guy because he has just as much value in this world as a rich person.”

On Wednesday at the Superior Barber Styling Center in Newton, Elijah talked with the lifelong friends he and Robert shared, recalling those things that truly demonstrated his character.

“My brother…if he would see anyone in need he would go in his pocket and give them say, something to eat, and never owe him nothing in return.  He didn’t do it for show he did it because it was genuine, that’s how we was raised by our momma and daddy,” Farley said.

Elijah Farley also added another anecdote about his big brother came to the rescue when he was getting started as a barber. Elijah was quite good at cutting hair and developed a long list of clients. He said that Robert had watched him struggle to keep up, working late every night, and that he decided that something had to give.

“My brother, tired of seeing me struggle and what not, he stopped his career which he made good money doing what he was doing, he put aside that and he went to barber school just so he could help.”

Son Caleb, who starred at Maiden and plays now in the NFL, says he knew he father had a wonderful reputation.

“Growing up I knew my father was always loved in this community, I knew my father was well respected,” Caleb said.

And that’s one reason you see so much love being shown to the family now.

“I would say that the whole community that we live in and really this surrounding area and all the Blue Devil nation I’m sure their heart is uh, is weeping for the Farley family and we certainly wish them to be wrapped and comforted with all of God’s love,” Hipps added.

