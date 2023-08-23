Man charged in domestic incident after shots fired

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was charged by deputies in Rowan County after they say a domestic disturbance led to multiple shots being fired. No one was struck by the gunfire, deputies say.

Mitchell Lee Toliver, 22, was charged with going armed to the terror pf the public, assault on female, and breaking and entering.

According to the report, the incident happened in the 200 block of Squirrel Run near Dan Nicholas Park on Sunday around 9:42 a.m.

Deputies were initially called to investigate a report that a man with a gun, wearing red and pink shorts, was walking down the street shooting the gun into the woods and yelling for his girlfriend to come out. Deputies located Toliver and took him into custody.

Toliver’s girlfriend and another woman were found a short time later. The women reportedly told the deputies that Toliver was drunk and that he had threatened them. Another witness told deputies that Toliver was seen kicking in the door of an abandoned house.

Toliver was jailed on Sunday night but is not out of jail.

