PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man charged in domestic incident after shots fired

Mitchell Lee Toliver, 22, was charged.
Mitchell Lee Toliver, 22, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was charged by deputies in Rowan County after they say a domestic disturbance led to multiple shots being fired. No one was struck by the gunfire, deputies say.

Mitchell Lee Toliver, 22, was charged with going armed to the terror pf the public, assault on female, and breaking and entering.

According to the report, the incident happened in the 200 block of Squirrel Run near Dan Nicholas Park on Sunday around 9:42 a.m.

Deputies were initially called to investigate a report that a man with a gun, wearing red and pink shorts, was walking down the street shooting the gun into the woods and yelling for his girlfriend to come out. Deputies located Toliver and took him into custody.

Toliver’s girlfriend and another woman were found a short time later. The women reportedly told the deputies that Toliver was drunk and that he had threatened them. Another witness told deputies that Toliver was seen kicking in the door of an abandoned house.

Toliver was jailed on Sunday night but is not out of jail.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
Father of NFL player killed after home explosion in Mooresville
A trading card for Tennessee Titans player Caleb Farley was found after a home he owned...
Titans express shock after home owned by teammate explodes in Mooresville, killing 1
Caleb Farley pictured with his mother and father.
NFL star Caleb Farley reflects on father’s legacy after deadly home explosion
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
Former Charlotte judge sues fellow judge for defamation
A sign on the front door says it is closed due to "unforseen circumstances."
Cantina 1511 employees ‘blindsided’ by closures of Charlotte, Mooresville locations

Latest News

The construction was set to wrap up at 6 a.m., but it is still continuing as of 6:30 a.m.
Road work causing backups on I-85 S in north Charlotte
CMPD is asking anyone who may know anything to call 911 immediately.
Police searching for missing 17-year-old Charlotte girl last seen in June
A Caleb Farley trading card was found across the street from the explosion.
NFL star Caleb Farley reflects on father’s legacy after deadly home explosion
Road work is causing backups on Interstate 85 South in north Charlotte.
Road work causing backups on I-85 S in north Charlotte
I had a chance to speak with Caleb Farley outside of his family barber shop in Newton on Tuesday.
Reporter notebook: Caleb Farley on loss and faith after catastrophic house explosion