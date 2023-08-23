Indictment: Members of Charlotte-based car theft ring stole high-end vehicles worth millions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of a Charlotte-based car theft ring were indicted on federal charges for stealing high-end vehicles worth millions from dealerships across the U.S., prosecutors announced.

The criminal indictment charges the five defendants with conspiracy to transport, possess and sell stolen vehicles in interstate commerce; and interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle, according to U.S. Attorney Dena J. King.

Those facing charges, according to the attorney’s office, are:

Dewanne Lamar White, 43, of Sumter, S.C.

Garyka Vaughn Bost, 24, of Denver, N.C.

Kevin Ja’Coryen James Fields, 27, of Charlotte

Hosea Fernandez Hampton Jr., 25, of Charlotte

Reginald Eugene Hill, 23, of Charlotte.

In addition to the aforementioned charges, White, Fields and Hampton are also charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a news release stated.

According to allegations in the indictment, from 2021 to 2023, the defendants engaged in a conspiracy to steal luxury vehicles worth millions of dollars from dealerships in:

North Carolina

South Carolina

Georgia

Florida

Tennessee

Kentucky

Alabama

Mississippi

Louisiana

Indiana

Ohio

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

New York

Arizona

The indictment alleges they transported the stolen vehicles back to Charlotte and sold them locally at prices well below market value. To maximize profits, the defendants stole luxury vehicles made by Bentley, BMW, Cadillac, Land Rover, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz, and other expensive models from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and other manufacturers, prosecutors said.

In some instances, the thieves visited dealerships posing as customers interested in purchasing the vehicles, according to the indictment. After pretending to test drive or inspect the vehicles, they would allegedly swap the vehicles’ key fobs with similar ones, and later use the stolen key fobs to steal the vehicles.

Other times, they employed methods like “smash and grab” thefts, where they would break into dealerships and locate keys to the high-end models, or break open lockboxes containing keys to luxury vehicles, and then drive the vehicles off the lot, prosecutors said.

The indictment alleges that Bost, Fields, and Hill often served as drivers in the conspiracy, and White and Hampton frequently paid them and other drivers for their work in the scheme.

On several occasions, multiple vehicles were stolen simultaneously, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses, according to the indictment. The GPS navigation and tracking systems were also removed to avoid law enforcement detection.

Fake dealer tags or stolen license plates were also used, prosecutors said.

“We will not tolerate brazen theft schemes that cost businesses and consumers millions of dollars. I want to thank our federal and local law enforcement partners for their incredible work with this ongoing investigation that has led to today’s charges,” King said in a statement.

If convicted, the charge of conspiracy to transport, possess, and sell stolen vehicles in interstate commerce carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, a news release stated.

The charge of interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle each carry a statutory maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

