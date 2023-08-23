Funeral arrangements for man killed in Mooresville home explosion announced

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Funeral arrangements for the man killed in a home explosion in Mooresville have been announced.

Family and friends of Robert Farley will gather Saturday, August 26, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Newton.

The Farley family will receive friends starting at 2 p.m. and the funeral will begin at 3 p.m.

The explosion happened overnight Tuesday on Barber Loop. When first responders arrived, one person was exiting the house and then taken to Atrium Main in Charlotte for non-life-threatening injuries. Officials identified the man who walked out of the home as Christian Rogers, 25.

Robert Farley, 61, was later recovered after a search of the debris, according to Iredell County Emergency Management. Robert Farley is the father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley. Caleb Farley bought the home for his father.

