Friend of man hurt in home explosion says he had an ‘angel on his shoulder’

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday evening, like many others who live near Barber Loop in Mooresville, Erica Sheilds can’t believe what is left after a home exploded early Tuesday Morning.

“Not too long ago this was a nice beautiful home, now in just total utter rubble,” Sheilds said.

That explosion killed Robert Farley, the father of Tennessee Titans player Caleb Farley, who bought the home for his dad.

The neighbor said although she did not know the Farleys, she and her family became friends with 25-year-old Christian Rogers while he was riding a bike around the neighborhood.

“He had a flat tire on his bike so we told him to come in and we aired up his tire for him and we just started talking from there,” Shields said.

She added that she heard and felt the explosion early Tuesday morning. It wasn’t until later in the day that she realized the explosion came from the home where Rogers was staying. Looking at the pile of rubble that remains, she is heartbroken that Robert Farley, 61, did not make it out safely.

“We pray for the Farley family and for Christian. It’s heartbreaking to see that. I hope he’s in a better place with God our Father,” Shields said.

Fighting back tears, Shields also shared that while looking at what used to be the home she can’t believe Rogers was able to walk out from it all.

”Angel on his shoulder watching him,” she said.

Investigators said they believe the explosion is a result of a possible gas leak, though the investigation is still ongoing.

According to officials, Robert Farley was found dead under the rubble in a bedroom. Officials also said Rogers is awake and alert at the hospital.

On Tuesday, Avery Palmer stopped by to see the scene. She said she grew up in the home.

“I see those two big windows right there, and that was I guess you can call it the playroom and that’s where all my friends and I use to get together and we use to hang out and play music. Other than that I can’t see anything that I can piece together,” Palmer said.

Records show Palmer’s family sold the house to Caleb Farley in the summer of 2022.

Shields and Palmer, like many others, have the Farley family in their hearts.

“The Farleys are in my prayers,” Palmer said.

WBTV has learned that funeral services for Robert Farley will be held on Saturday in Newton.

