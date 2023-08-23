First Alert Weather Day for record-challenging heat on Friday after cooler Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A beautiful late-summer day is underway, complete with sun-filled skies, low humidity and more seasonal afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Today: Lots of sunshine, low humidity, seasonal temps

Friday : Record-challenging high temperatures, humid

Weekend: Hot Saturday, late storms, cooler Sunday

Look for clear skies and comfortable temperatures tonight with lows mainly in the 60s.

Thursday will bring a return to high heat with readings in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Friday could turn out to be the hottest day of the year, with a record-challenging high of 98 degrees. There’s little chance for much rain and the humidity will push the heat index well over 100 degrees for several hours Friday afternoon.

Saturday will still be hot with the mid-90s forecast, but the day will likely end with thunderstorms, perhaps a few on the strong side.

Behind a stout cool front, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will bring much cooler weather with a lingering rain risk and highs dropping back into the cooler 80s.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

