First Alert Weather Day for record-challenging heat on Friday after cooler Wednesday

Enjoy it while it lasts; temperatures will climb again on Thursday.
Temperatures are starting out in the 70s but there will be a bit of breeze and much lower humidity.
By Al Conklin
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A beautiful late-summer day is underway, complete with sun-filled skies, low humidity and more seasonal afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

  • Today: Lots of sunshine, low humidity, seasonal temps
  • Friday: Record-challenging high temperatures, humid
  • Weekend: Hot Saturday, late storms, cooler Sunday

Look for clear skies and comfortable temperatures tonight with lows mainly in the 60s.

Thursday will bring a return to high heat with readings in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Friday could turn out to be the hottest day of the year, with a record-challenging high of 98 degrees. There’s little chance for much rain and the humidity will push the heat index well over 100 degrees for several hours Friday afternoon.

Saturday will still be hot with the mid-90s forecast, but the day will likely end with thunderstorms, perhaps a few on the strong side.

Behind a stout cool front, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will bring much cooler weather with a lingering rain risk and highs dropping back into the cooler 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

