Expert discusses possible cause of Mooresville explosion

When asked during a news conference Tuesday, Iredell County officials said the responsibility to fix a leak varies.
The explosion killed one person and injured another.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - After Tuesday’s tragic home explosion in Mooresville, there are many unanswered questions to what could have caused a home to explode.

A likely reason, officials said, is a gas leak.

As a homeowner, what should you be looking for?

“You can smell it. I mean, that’s your first warning sign,” said Steve Goodrich, owner of Lake Norman Plumbing Co.

Goodrich says he has decades of experience and licensed in natural gas.

“You should be aware that natural gas and propane in their natural state are odorless, but they put an additive in to make it smelled like rotten eggs. So if you smell something that smells like rotten eggs, you should call,” he said.

Goodrich says to call the gas company or a plumbing company and then get out of the home.

“If the leak is on the outside of the meter, the street side of the meter, it would be the gas company. If it’s on the homeowner side of the meter, it would be the homeowner responsibility,” said Kent Greene with Iredell County Emergency Management.

Goodrich says another sign could be tied to your wallet.

“If there’s an underground gas line and you find dead plants that’s a warning sign. If your gas bill, your propane are using, that’s a lot higher. That can be a sign of a leak,” he said.

If you’re looking for something to place around your home, detectors are available for purchase.

“They do have on the market natural gas leak detectors, you can go online and find them they’re about the same price as the smoke detector and they plug in and you can get several of them around your house,” Goodrich said.

