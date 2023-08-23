Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify suspects in robbery at Jimmy John’s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify two people responsible for an armed robbery at Jimmy John’s in Charlotte.

The incident happened Thursday, August 3 at the Jimmy John’s restaurant in the 9100 block of Harris Corners Parkway in north Charlotte.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant shows two people enter the business and rob it at gunpoint.

“Any time a handgun is involved it’s very dangerous because you never know the mindset of the suspects,” said Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

Smith said the suspects were able to steal money from the restaurant. He said no one was injured during the incident.

“I think these individuals probably were casing that business. I don’t think that it was something that they just happened upon,” explained the detective.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

