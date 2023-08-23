PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify suspects in robbery at Jimmy John’s

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify two people...
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify two people responsible for an armed robbery at Jimmy John’s in Charlotte.(CMPD)
By Alex Giles
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify two people responsible for an armed robbery at Jimmy John’s in Charlotte.

The incident happened Thursday, August 3 at the Jimmy John’s restaurant in the 9100 block of Harris Corners Parkway in north Charlotte.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant shows two people enter the business and rob it at gunpoint.

“Any time a handgun is involved it’s very dangerous because you never know the mindset of the suspects,” said Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

Smith said the suspects were able to steal money from the restaurant. He said no one was injured during the incident.

“I think these individuals probably were casing that business. I don’t think that it was something that they just happened upon,” explained the detective.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dramatic drone footage shows what's left of a Mooresville home after it exploded early Tuesday...
Father of NFL player killed in Mooresville home explosion
A trading card for Tennessee Titans player Caleb Farley was found after a home he owned...
Titans express shock after home owned by teammate explodes in Mooresville, killing 1
Caleb Farley pictured with his mother and father.
NFL star Caleb Farley reflects on father’s legacy after deadly home explosion
A sign on the front door says it is closed due to "unforseen circumstances."
Cantina 1511 employees ‘blindsided’ by closures of Charlotte, Mooresville locations
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
Former Charlotte judge sues fellow judge for defamation

Latest News

The federal indictment for the five defendants was announced Wednesday.
Indictment: Members of Charlotte-based car theft ring stole high-end vehicles worth millions
The South Carolina Supreme Court, in a ruling filed Wednesday morning, declared the state's...
McMaster responds to SC Supreme Court abortion ruling upholding abortion law
The explosion killed Robert Farley, the father of Tennessee Titans player Caleb Farley.
Drone video shows debris left after Mooresville home explodes
Caleb Farley pictured with his mother and father.
NFL star Caleb Farley reflects on father’s legacy after deadly home explosion