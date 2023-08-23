PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cooler, more seasonal after two very hot, humid days

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After two hot and humid days, we’re cooler and more seasonal for the middle of the week.

Highs will top out around 88 degrees, which is where we should be for this time of the year.

