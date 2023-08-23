Cooler, more seasonal after two very hot, humid days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After two hot and humid days, we’re cooler and more seasonal for the middle of the week.

Temperatures are starting out in the 70s but there will be a bit of breeze and much lower humidity.

Highs will top out around 88 degrees, which is where we should be for this time of the year.

Enjoy it while it lasts; temperatures will climb again on Thursday.

