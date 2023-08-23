Concord Police lieutenant resigns following conviction on assault charges

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord Police lieutenant has resigned following his conviction on assault and battery and two other misdemeanor charges, according to the City of Concord.

Lt. Kevin Berg was originally placed on administrative duty by the department after being charged in a criminal case on June 21.

Court records show that Berg was charged with three misdemeanor counts, including injury to personal property, assault and battery, and false imprisonment.

Berg was convicted on those counts in court in Cabarrus County on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident report from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office outlines what deputies say they found when they responded to a call at Berg’s residence.

According to the report, deputies received a 911 call about a disturbance at a private residence on April 28. When they arrived, the deputies spoke with two men identified as the homeowner, Kevin Berg, and Michael VanKeuren, a court process server.

Both men said they had been assaulted by the opposing party, however, deputies said none of the allegations could be confirmed since the incident had occurred outside the presence of responding deputies.

“An incident report was completed and both subjects were advised of the process for obtaining private warrants if they elected to do so,” the incident report says.

Court records show that VanKeuren was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a criminal summons taken out by Berg on April 28, the day of the incident.

According to the summons, VanKeuren “did assault Kevin Berg with a deadly weapon, the defendant’s motor vehicle, by backing up his vehicle, striking the alleged victim with his side mirror, and running over his left ankle and leg.”

“And when I asked him for ID he started to take off,” Berg is heard telling a dispatcher on the 911 call, “I walked up next to his pickup truck, and he hit me with the damn truck.”

VanKeuren was found not guilty of that charge on Tuesday.

On May 4, 2023, VanKeuren contacted the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office seeking further investigation into the alleged assault, believing that he was feloniously assaulted and held against his will.

The report says that due to the nature of the allegations made by VanKeuren of an off-duty local law enforcement officer, the Sheriff’s Office requested the investigation be conducted by an independent agency with minimal connections with Berg’s employing agency.

The investigation was conducted pursuant to a Mutual Aid Request signed on May 5, 2023. The Union County Sheriff’s Office completed their investigation and determined a felony had not occurred; however, misdemeanor charges may be warranted.

Berg was then charged with the three misdemeanors.

According to Berg’s criminal summons, Berg did “wantonly injure personal property,” described as the driver’s side door handle of a man’s (VanKeuren) truck, causing approximately $200 worth of damage.

It is also alleged that Berg assaulted the victim by “grabbing at his phone and arms, pulling him out of his vehicle, taking him to the ground and holding him there.”

The warrant for the false imprisonment charge says Berg “did intentionally and unlawfully restrain (victim), without the person’s consent.”

Concord attorney Jay White, who represents VanKeuren, says the incident began when VanKeurin, who was hired by an attorney as a process server, went to Berg’s home to deliver a court document to Berg’s wife.

The wife was not home, and VanKeurin started to leave, according to White.

White says Berg then demanded to know what was in the court papers, and followed VanKeuren to his truck. That’s when the altercation took place between the two men with Berg allegedly pulling VanKeuren out of the truck and throwing him to the ground.

In a written statement that is part of the court file, VanKeuren said Berg put his arm “in an arm bar hold, then forcibly without my permission, took me to his front porch.”

On the 911 call, VanKueren appears to be heard in the background as he’s being held on the ground, pleading for Berg to let him up.

The Concord Police Department released the following statement:

The Concord Police Department is aware of criminal charges filed on June 21, 2023, pertaining to an incident at Lieutenant Kevin Berg’s residence in Cabarrus County. Lieutenant Berg was placed on administrative duty as soon as the department learned charges were filed against him. An internal administrative investigation is underway, which is standard practice for any employee accused of misconduct. Lieutenant Berg will remain on administrative duty pending the outcome of the criminal case and administrative investigation.

According to the department’s website, Berg was hired by the Concord Police Department in September 2004. He resigned effective immediately on Wednesday, August 23.

Berg has received several commendations from the department, including the Excellence in Police Service Award and the Chief’s Superior Leadership Award.

