CMS bus catches on fire in northwest Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tall flames were seen coming from a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus Wednesday in northwest Charlotte.

No one was on board, other than the driver, when the fire broke out.

In a statement to WBTV, the district said the bus was on a practice run, which is routine. It happened in the Overlook neighborhood around noon.

The bus driver told WBTV they noticed smoke, got out of the bus, saw flames and then called 911. The fire was put out.

It’s not known what caused the fire, but the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is investigating the cause of the fire.

The district said it inspects its buses every 30 days.

