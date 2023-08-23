CMPD: Search underway for missing swimmer on Mountain Island Lake

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Search efforts are underway for a missing swimmer Wednesday afternoon on Mountain Island Lake.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the call for service came in shortly after 3 p.m., with the closest access point being North Kayak Access.

CMPD said they’re searching for the missing swimmer along with the Huntersville Fire Department.

No further details were released.

