City of Salisbury offering an opportunity to meet the new chief of police

By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury welcomes residents and visitors to a special “Meet the Chief” event, Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at City Park, 316 Lake Dr. There, new Salisbury Police Chief P.J. Smith will greet and engage with attendees about his vision for public safety in Salisbury.

Smith was announced as the city’s new police chief last month after a nationwide search. A Salisbury area resident for more than 50 years, he began his career in law enforcement 18 years ago as a Salisbury patrol officer. Most recently, he held the position of captain over the investigations bureau.

Smith holds a bachelor’s degree from Columbia College in criminal justice and will receive his master’s degree in leadership with a concentration in human resource management from Pfeiffer University in December.

Meet the Chief is a “drop-in” event. Refreshments will be served.

