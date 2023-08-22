Tree blocks portion of Parkwood Ave. in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
A tree is blocking a portion of Parkwood Avenue in Charlotte's Belmont neighborhood.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A massive tree has blocked a portion of a road in the Belmont neighborhood in east Charlotte.

The tree is down on Parkwood Avenue, in the area past Seigle Avenue going toward Interstate 277.

Barriers were placed around the tree to alert drivers.

