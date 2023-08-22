Titans express shock after home owned by teammate explodes in Mooresville, killing 1

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Tennessee Titans expressed their shock after a home owned by teammate Caleb Farley exploded overnight in Mooresville, killing one person and injuring another.

Farley was not at the home at the time of the explosion, emergency officials said.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel began a Tuesday news conference saying the team is doing everything they can to support Farley and his family.

“We’re going to focus on Caleb and his family and what we can do to support them and lean on them,” Vrabel said.

Iredell County Emergency Management identified the victim as Robert Farley, 61. The other person was seen exiting the house when first responders arrived. That person was taken to Atrium Main in Charlotte for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

UPDATE: Iredell Emergency Management confirms the man who died in the explosion was Robert Farley.



Caleb Farley is here with his family and friends as they begin to sift through what is left of his home. pic.twitter.com/ZWQGAkLrBR — Claire Kopsky (@ClaireMKopsky) August 22, 2023

A Caleb Farley trading card was found across the street from the explosion.

He is a native of Maiden who set numerous school and state records as a quarterback before playing at Virginia Tech.

Caleb Farley was picked in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Titans.

The 6,391-square-foot home was a total loss, along with several vehicles, first responders said.

