Prayer vigil to be held for children killed in Concord house fire

The fire early Sunday morning left three children dead.
A fire at a Concord home on Sunday left three children dead.
A fire at a Concord home on Sunday left three children dead.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The city of Concord will hold a prayer vigil Friday for the three children killed after an early morning house fire Sunday, August 20.

The vigil will be Friday, August 25, at 5:30 p.m. at the City’s Housing Department, located at 283 Harold Goodman Cir. SW.

The three siblings who died after the fire are 16-year-old Danielle Kueviakoe, 15-year-old Stephen Kueviakoe and 11-year-old Emmanuelle Kueviakoe.

WATCH: Neighbors remember siblings killed in Concord fire

The city has partnered with Grace Lutheran Church in Concord (58 Chestnut Dr. SW) to serve as the community-wide contact for donations.

Individuals and organizations wishing to offer support to aid the families during this difficult time may contact Rev. Donald Anthony at 704-701-7167.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

