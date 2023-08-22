PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: 19-year-old pedestrian hit, seriously injured in Boone

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old man was hit and seriously injured while crossing the road in Boone last Thursday.

According to the Boone Police Department, the man was hit near Blowing Rock Road around 8:50 p.m. on August 17.

Police said the man tried to cross the road near the intersection of Highway 105 and was hit by a 2013 Ford Escape. He was flown to a hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee, by a helicopter.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police said no charges have been filed and an investigation is ongoing.

At the end of the investigation, police said the Watauga County District Attorney’s Office will be consulted to determine if charges will be filed.

The Appalachian State University Police Department, Watauga Medics and the Boone Fire Department assisted with the crash.

No further details were released.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

