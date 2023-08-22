Person rescued from house fire in Hickory
The fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Courtney Drive.
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was rescued from a house fire Monday night in Hickory, according to the Mountain View Fire Department.
The Mountain View Fire Department said they received a call around 7:15 p.m. for a house fire on Courtney Drive.
According to the fire department, a neighbor helped someone out of the house. They were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out before firefighters arrived.
The fire was controlled by 7:45 p.m. and no other injuries were reported.
