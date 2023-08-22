PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Person rescued from house fire in Hickory

The fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Courtney Drive.
The fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Courtney Drive.
The fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Courtney Drive.(Canva)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was rescued from a house fire Monday night in Hickory, according to the Mountain View Fire Department.

The Mountain View Fire Department said they received a call around 7:15 p.m. for a house fire on Courtney Drive.

According to the fire department, a neighbor helped someone out of the house. They were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out before firefighters arrived.

The fire was controlled by 7:45 p.m. and no other injuries were reported.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on White Rd.
3-year-old dead, 4 others hurt after car rollover in Rowan Co.
A fire at a Concord home on Sunday left three children dead.
Fire at Concord home claims lives of 3 children
The scene at The Penrose apartment complex in South End Sunday morning
Officer-involved shooting leads to one dead following domestic violence call
Donald Ray Beatty is being held in the Gaston County Jail under no bond.
Arrest made after man shot, killed at Gastonia church
A 44-year-old man was shot in Salisbury on Saturday night.
Shooting in Salisbury leaves one person hospitalized

Latest News

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies respond to incident in Wrightsville Beach Aug. 18,...
Officials identify suspect fatally shot after Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach incidents
Priscilla Stewart
Woman accused of multiple robberies in N.C., S.C. arrested, deputies say
Joseph Iannarone
Mint Hill man arrested in connection with child pornography case
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
Former Charlotte judge sues fellow judge for defamation