Lakeside home collapses overnight in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A massive lakeside home collapsed overnight in Mooresville.

This happened on Barber Loop Road. That’s off of Brawley School Road on Lake Norman.

There is debris everywhere – wood, insulation and glass. There is a car in the driveway that’s covered in rubble.

Currently, there is no word on injuries or if anyone was home at the time.

The collapse happened between 12 and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A search of Iredell County property records shows this is a 1.67-acre property and a 6,500-square-foot home valued at $3 million that was just sold last year.

