Jason Arnold joins Explore Cabarrus Sales Team

A native of Michigan, Arnold received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Michigan State University.
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Jason Arnold as Sales Manager. In this role, Arnold will promote Cabarrus County as a destination for groups including associations, corporate meetings and conventions.

Arnold joins the Explore Cabarrus team with 14 years of experience in the hospitality industry at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Prior to his most recent position as Convention Sales Manager with the resort, Arnold held additional roles there including Executive Sales Manager for Leisure Groups, Prestige Concierge Lounge Manager, Prestige Assistant Manager and Front Desk Manager.

“Jason’s experience working with one of the world’s largest luxury resorts will further support our goal of providing outstanding experiences for all groups visiting Cabarrus County,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “We’re excited to have him on board and look forward to welcoming even more meetings, conventions and group gatherings to our destination.”

A native of Michigan, Arnold received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Michigan State University.

