CATS announces Labor Day service schedule

All CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule Monday, Sept. 4.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) has announced its modified transit service schedule in observance of Labor Day.

The CATS Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales and Information offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of the holiday. The normal operating schedule will resume Tuesday, Sept. 5.

All CATS bus routes, LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line will operate on a Sunday schedule Monday, Sept. 4. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, Sept. 5.

In addition, CATS will operate a shuttle service from the Cornelius Park and Ride to Ramsey Creek Park beach at Lake Norman from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. starting Saturday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 4.

For questions or concerns, community members can speak to CATS customer service at 704-336-7433.

