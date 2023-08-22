Cantina 1511 employees “blindsided” by closures of Charlotte, Mooresville locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The doors at Mexican restaurant Cantina 1511 are closed at both the Charlotte and Mooresville locations.

The closures happened two weeks ago, and some employees say they are still owed money.

Employees created a GoFundMe page, writing that “Cantina Management had racked up immense tax debts and unpaid vendor bills. Without any warning, checks began to bounce, wages were delayed, and rent fell overdue.”

That’s when Ben Linscott, the general manager at the Mooresville location, says they had to make the call to close up shop.

“We had reached out to the ownership and we just never really got a response on like a simple question of like if we show up to work today, are we going to be paid for it?” Linscott told WBTV. “So me and other management, we just kind of had to make the call ourselves.”

WBTV’s Caroline Hicks spoke with a former company official with Quantum Development Charlotte, the ownership group behind the restaurant. He did not want to be named, but gave some insight into the closures.

He said there was a massive tax lean on the business and the IRS garnished the account.

Court records show past troubles for Quantum, including a 2022 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, and attempt to reorganize. That Plan of Reorganization cited the failure of a location in uptown Charlotte leading “the debtor to fall behind on tax payments.” It also cited the COVID-19 pandemic as putting a further strain on the business.

“It’s a combination between shock and frustration,” Linscott said.

Linscott believes it’s not right to the roughly 50 employees.

“The job you use to support your family is gone, and there’s nothing you can do about it,” he said.

WBTV reached out to the current owner within Quantum Development, as well as their attorney, but did not get a response.

WBTV also contacted Edens, the property management group for Park Road Shopping Center, and a spokesperson said they are “unable to provide any more details on behalf of our retail partner at this time.”

Download the free WBTV News app with the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.