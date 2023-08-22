PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Bystander helps handcuff suspect accused of assaulting Cleveland Co. deputy

The deputy responded to Cleveland Avenue in Grover Monday night in an attempt to find a person involved in an assault.
Brandon Roseboro is facing numerous charges following his Monday arrest.
Brandon Roseboro is facing numerous charges following his Monday arrest.(Source: Cleveland County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A bystander is being credited with helping a Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputy who was being assaulted by a suspect.

The deputy responded to Cleveland Avenue in Grover Monday night in an attempt to find a person involved in an assault, according to the sheriff’s office.

On the way to the call, the deputy made contact with Brandon Rashay Roseboro, who matched the description of the suspect in the assault, authorities said.

Roseboro allegedly became aggressive with the deputy and assaulted him numerous times with his hands, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said a passerby related to the suspect stopped and assisted the deputy with handcuffing Roseboro.

The suspect was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer; two counts of assault inflicting serious injury; and one count each of assault inflicting serious bodily harm, assault on EMS personnel, assault on a government official, simple possession of marijuana and communicating threats, a news release stated.

“We appreciate the care and concern for a bystander who took immediate action in helping one of my deputies. Public support is vitally important to my office,” Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman said in a statement.

Deputies said the assault victim sustained numerous injuries and is in critical condition. They added the individual was not shot.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on White Rd.
3-year-old dead, 4 others hurt after car rollover in Rowan Co.
A fire at a Concord home on Sunday left three children dead.
Fire at Concord home claims lives of 3 children
Priscilla Stewart
Woman accused of multiple robberies in N.C., S.C. arrested, deputies say
Debris blankets the property after a home collapsed overnight near Lake Norman in Mooresville.
1 killed, 1 injured after home explodes in Mooresville, officials say
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
Former Charlotte judge sues fellow judge for defamation

Latest News

WBTV News at Noon
1 killed, 1 injured after home explodes in Mooresville, officials say
Debris blankets the property after a home collapsed overnight near Lake Norman in Mooresville.
1 killed, 1 injured after home explodes in Mooresville, officials say
The home was located on Barber Loop near Lake Norman.
Debris blankets property after home collapse in Mooresville
The tree is down on Parkwood Avenue, in the area past Seigle Avenue going toward Interstate 277.
Tree blocks portion of Parkwood Ave. in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood