Another hot, humid day before trending cooler for mid-week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Temperatures are going to climb for your Tuesday.

You’re waking up to temperatures in the mid-70s and by the end of the day, that high will climb about another 20 degrees.

Look for high temperatures to hit roughly 96 degrees, while the heat index will be closer to 100 degrees.

It’ll be the 12th day of 90-degree temperatures for the month of August.

There is some relief set to come in the middle of the week.

