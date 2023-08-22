60 students evaluated after gas leak at Catawba College dorm, officials say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Dozens of students are being evaluated after a gas leak at a Catawba College dorm, officials said.

According to Salisbury Fire, approximately 60 students were sent for evaluation for gas exposure at Barger Zartman Hall.

It’s not immediately known what led to the leak.

