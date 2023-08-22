PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

60 students evaluated after gas leak at Catawba College dorm, officials say

It’s not immediately known what led to the leak.
The fire was reported at a house on Confederate Avenue.
The fire was reported at a house on Confederate Avenue.(WBTV File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Dozens of students are being evaluated after a gas leak at a Catawba College dorm, officials said.

According to Salisbury Fire, approximately 60 students were sent for evaluation for gas exposure at Barger Zartman Hall.

It’s not immediately known what led to the leak.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates as they come in.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on White Rd.
3-year-old dead, 4 others hurt after car rollover in Rowan Co.
A fire at a Concord home on Sunday left three children dead.
Fire at Concord home claims lives of 3 children
Priscilla Stewart
Woman accused of multiple robberies in N.C., S.C. arrested, deputies say
Debris blankets the property after a home collapsed overnight near Lake Norman in Mooresville.
1 killed, 1 injured after home explodes in Mooresville, officials say
Judge Kimberly Best sits on the bench in a courtroom at the Mecklenburg County courthouse.
Former Charlotte judge sues fellow judge for defamation

Latest News

WBTV News at Noon
1 killed, 1 injured after home explodes in Mooresville, officials say
Brandon Roseboro is facing numerous charges following his Monday arrest.
Bystander helps handcuff suspect accused of assaulting Cleveland Co. deputy
Debris blankets the property after a home collapsed overnight near Lake Norman in Mooresville.
1 killed, 1 injured after home explodes in Mooresville, officials say
The home was located on Barber Loop near Lake Norman.
Debris blankets property after home collapse in Mooresville